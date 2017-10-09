Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston was forced to do a double-take when he discovered his dapple ganger was an award-winning businessman from Bramshall.

Jamie Pagett looks so much like Walter White from the hit US TV show that he scooped a prize at one of the world's biggest look-alike competitions.

And he swooped to dumbfound Cranston during a book-signing for his autobiography - A Life in Parts.

The 52-year-old has also met Roy Frank Mitte, who played teacher-turned-drug-dealer Walter's son, Walt Junior, in the show.

And his biggest moment as a Walter White impersonator came when he recently won a gong at the Sunburst Convention in Florida.

The contest sees look-alikes from around the world compete across several categories to see who bears the best likeness to their chosen character.

Part of the competition involves contestants creating promotional sheets for their entries.

And Jamie's, which involved a "wanted" poster and mocked-up newspaper article about Walt's meth-peddling alter-ego, "Heisenberg", was judged to be the best.

Having been nominated in four categories, Jamie mixed with impersonators of stars including Marilyn Monroe, Boy George, Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, Robert Downey Junior and Oprah Winfrey.

His uncanny resemblance to Cranston has even seen him appear in the centre spread of Take a Break magazine.

Jamie also makes regular appearances at hen and stag parties, Comic Con and corporate events.

He said: "Being a lookalike has given me some fantastic experiences and opportunities. I’ve met Bryan Cranston, who told me he was actually a lookalike of me, as I've looked like this for 20 years.

"I’ve also met Walt Junior and been on the 43-mile set tour in America where Breaking Bad was actually filmed.

"A couple on the tour asked what the best part of it was and they said 'having Walter White with them', which was really funny.

"The infamous hat and the glasses I wear to get into character. I’ve also got sponsorship from Specsavers in Uttoxeter and J and P Hats in Trentham.

"I also have support from Stone-based Panda Press, which is all great. And, ironically, my dad, granddad and great granddad were all called Walter."

Jamie is already planning a return to America in February for appearances in Los Angeles and Mexico at the Reel Awards, where he was nominated for the best actor look-alike award.

His day job involves running Bramshall-based corporate entertainment company Ashcroft Park.

Breaking Bad is one of the most popular US TV series of recent times and tells the story of a failed chemistry genius, Walter White, who settles for a career as a teacher.

However, when he is diagnosed with terminal cancer, Walt forms an unlikely alliance with small-time drug dealer and former pupil Jesse Pinkman to produce and sell the drug crystal meth.

The series centres around the conflict between quiet, unassuming husband and father Walt and his uncompromising and erratic alter-ego, "Heisenberg", as he strives to keep his secret life hidden from his family.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk