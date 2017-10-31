Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bretby man teamed up for a fund-raising night with the son of his best friend, 14 years after his death at the age of just 52.

Mick Taylor and Lee Ward first held a charity darts match in 2003 after Lee's dad, Charlie, died from pneumonia.

Now, Lee's own son, teenager Charlie, has also joined in on the action, helping to raise money at the annual event, held at the Joiners Arms, in Woodville.

This year, the group decided to raise cash for Help for Heroes; Charlie wasn't a serviceman himself but the pair say he had often supported them..

Mr Taylor said: "Over the year and on the night we raised £1,876 through doing two raffles. One of the raffles was held on the night and the other was done earlier this year for a signed Anthony Joshua boxing glove, which raised £620.

"Lee and I would like to thank our friends, family and local businesses for their continued support. Many thanks to Mick and Jen for letting us take over the pub for the night too."

Charlie Ward lived in Woodville and worked as a coal miner for much of his life. He enjoyed playing darts with Mick, prompting the annual darts competitions in his memory.

He said: "I met Charlie in the 70s through mutual friends. After a short while, we became really close friends and were for the rest of his life.

"When he died, it was really difficult for all of us, but we wanted to do something special for him.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"We held the first event in 2003 and raised £85 for the specialised care baby unit at the hospital. At the time, people said they really enjoyed it and we should do more; 14 years later, we are still here, raising money."

Harry Ward won the competition, pipping Dean Wilkins to the post in the final, and taking home £200, while Dean won £100. Runners up, Steve Homer and Daz Golding both took home £25 in prize money.

Also up for grabs were two VIP tickets to a Burton Albion game, a Peter 'Snakebite' Wright darts shirt and a signed set of Michael Van Gerwen darts.

The event was sponsored by Pleasant Inns, Tuesday Night Darts League and Hewitt Robins.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk