A military man born on Bonfire Night has gone out with a bang - after his ashes were loaded into fireworks and spectacularly ignited in the night sky above Uttoxeter Golf Course.

When 79-year-old Brian Belcher died from pneumonia in January, his family vowed to honour his unusual dying wish. And on Mr Belcher's birthday, four generations gathered as rockets loaded with his ashes exploded above his beloved golf course.

Carrying an image of the former serviceman in his military uniform, the fireworks were also used at a recent army corps reunion.

Daughter Jackie Johnson said: "Dad always told us how he wanted us to do his send-off and made it very clear that was what he wanted.

"Because he had such a strong link with Bonfire Night, he wanted to go out being shot into the air in a rocket - and good for him.

"It was a real honour to be able to give him his wish. There was a real atmosphere of celebration when the fireworks went off.

"Myself, my two siblings, his five grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren all went up to the course as a family. It was our way of saying 'thank you' for all he'd done for us down the years and making us so proud."

Mrs Johnson paid tribute to her dad's comrades in the Vehicle Specialist Fellowship, part of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps.

The 50-year-old said: "Dad never missed a reunion, even when he was struggling with dementia in his later years. He went to every one in 28 years - we always made sure we got him there looking smart.

"It was an amazing honour when they presented us with a cup for looking after him and ensuring he was always there every year.

"They helped my brother, Brian, and sister, Susan Bunting, a lot, caring for him. He was the oldest one in the fellowship, so it was a massive thing for them when he died. We were happy to tell his story when the paper got in touch with us after finding out what we'd done."

Mr Belcher lived in Howitt Crescent, Uttoxeter, before spending his final years in the town's Eversley Rest Home.

He shared a happy marriage with late wife Wendy and is known for founding Uttoxeter fire extinguisher firm BW Belcher and Son at Bridge Street Industrial Estate.

The business, established in the 1970s after Mr Belcher's military service, is now run by his son, 46-year-old Brian Jnr.

And it continues to be a family affair - as Mr Belcher Jnr employs Mrs Johnson's husband, Mark.

Mrs Johnson, of Byrds Lane, Uttoxeter, said: "My dad was a very straight kind of guy - if he liked you, he was a friend for life and if he didn't, you soon knew about it.

"More than anything, he loved his family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren used to visit him all the time and knew him as their 'granddad poppy."

