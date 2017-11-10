Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity shop in Swadlincote has closed its doors for the last time after 20 years due to falling profits - but local people can still donate their unwanted items.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF), in High Street, closed permanently last weekend after it was decided not to renew the lease once it had expired.

Bosses said profits produced by the shop did not warrant renewing the lease but the charity retains its base in Burton town centre.

Amanda Simpson, area manager for Derbyshire, said: "Sadly I can confirm that the Swadlincote BHF shop stopped trading on Saturday, November 4. The team has done a fantastic job in the area but unfortunately the shop is no longer profitable enough to warrant renewing our lease, which came to an end.

"We would like to say thank-you to the local community for their support over the years, the BHF completely relies on them to help raise vital funds for our lifesaving heart research.

"Each year, BHF shops raise around £30 million to help the BHF fight coronary heart disease. The decision to close the Swadlincote BHF shop has not been taken lightly and we must continue to ensure that our shops generate as much money as possible to continue the fight for every heartbeat.

"We have always received a lot of fantastic stock from our customers in Swadlincote which we are very grateful for. If anyone would like to continue to donate their unwanted items, we can arrange for our drivers from the BHF shop in Burton to come to the Swadlincote area and pick them up for free. Please call 01283 568 885 to arrange a free collection."

The charity hopes to fund more than half a billion pounds of research over the next five years to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all heart and circulatory diseases. This includes heart attack and stroke, heart failure, congenital heart disease, heart muscle diseases and abnormal heart rhythms.

