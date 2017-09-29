A broken-down vehicle on the M1 near to junction 25 is causing hour-long delays for those travelling towards Derby.

The incident is on the northbound side of the road and was first reported to traffic monitoring website Inrix at 2.53pm today.

The vehicle involved is causing traffic to build-up all the way along to junction 22 for Markfield, Leicestershire, as reported by sister title the Derby Telegraph .

There are severe delays and an estimated travel time of around 60 minutes, as one lane of three has closed.

People travelling near to East Midlands Airport will be badly affected, as pictures show heavy congestion on the road near to the area on the M1.