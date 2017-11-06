Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire are being warned to wrap up warm with the United Kingdom set to face a wintery cocktail of rain with temperatures down to a shivering -10C in the coming days.

It comes as there are warning of snow in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Drivers were left scraping their cars this morning and have been warned a series of frosts are expected tonight, Monday, November 6, and through into the early morning of Tuesday, November 7 - so keep your ice scraper handy.

According to the weather website weather.com, it will be cloudy and rainy in Burton through Tuesday, with the sun reappearing early on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the Weather Channel said: "A band of cloud and persistent rain will spread eastwards on Monday night with some more moderate falls expected over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"By dawn the rain will be widespread for Wales and north-west England, edging into the West Midlands. It will be cloudy elsewhere although East Anglia will have clearer skies initially.

"A deep area of low pressure will pass to the north of Scotland on Wednesday resulting in strong and blustery west or south-westerly winds, gale force for exposed coastal areas and headlands.

"Gusts of 50 miles per hour for northern coastal areas are possible. Low pressure will bring further lands of cloud and rain through the week but with some drier interludes at times."

Full weather forecasts are available online at https://weather.com/en-GB.

(Image: Getty)

Know how to de-ice your car legally

As the winter weather dawns in and we get closer and closer to the Christmas period, it is important to know how best to de-ice your car in the event of heavy snow or frost.

It certainly felt like a winter's morning today, with many residents from across Burton and South Derbyshire having to fetch the ice scrapers and cans of de-icer left rolling around in the boot of their cars to make sure their windscreens were clear.

Here's how to get the car de-iced in the morning:

Make sure you avoid any unwanted panic by knowing exactly how to legally and efficiently defrost your vehicle, with these tips from our sister title, the ChronicleLive .

1. Turn on the engine

It sounds obvious, but before you do anything get your engine on. The most effective way of de-icing your car is to flick on the air-conditioning and let it circulate in the car.

2. Do not leave the car unattended

Owners who leave their engines running while they run inside to grab something they’ve forgotten are a car thief’s dream – and are also breaking the law.

3. Get rid of any snow

Use a brush to wipe off all the snow from the car, making sure the front grille is clear.

4. Start de-icing the outside

Make sure you keep a scraper and some de-icer in the car for mornings when you are stuck. As the engine warms the car from the inside get scraping from the outside. Don’t wipe windows with your hands – your mitts will leave greasy smudges.

(Image: Getty)

5. Never use boiling water on glass

The rapid expansion and contradiction of the ice can cause the screen to crack.

6. Wait until all the glass is clear before you drive off

It’ worth waiting an extra few minutes to make sure your car is safe to drive before you head out in the icy weather.

Insurance experts say owners who start their car on a frosty morning and then go back indoors, even for a moment leave themselves open to the vehicle being stolen and not being covered by their insurance.

The AA has advised motorists to give themselves more time on frosty mornings to de-ice the car using a scraper rather than leaving the engine running and risk having the car stolen.

Ian Crowder of the AA says: "Cold weather is a car thief's friend and the security of the car is only as strong as the security of your keys.

"If you put your keys in the car and then walk away from the vehicle you cannot expect your insurance to pay out.

"You have a duty of care to not behave in an idiotic manner which puts your property at risk."