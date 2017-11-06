Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Water supplies have returned to normal today after burst pipes in Swadlincote left around 100 homes in the area without water at the weekend.

Severn Trent Water confirmed that residents had been left without water while works were carried out to repair the burst pipes yesterday, Sunday, November 5.

Residents in the Woodville area were affected by the problems and although the water was returned to normal at around 3pm for most residents, some were still reporting issues into the night.

Customers in Granville Street and Bernard Street took to social media to complain about their water, with some saying they had been left without water for hours and could not even flush their toilets.

It is believed that everyone in the area now has a normal water supply.

A spokesman from Severn Trent Water said: "We had a couple of burst pipes in the area that affected about 100 homes and businesses. There was a bit of low pressure afterwards which customers might have noticed but everything got back to normal by the evening.

"We'd like to say sorry to everyone who was affected as Sunday is not a great day to have any water."

When the water came back on for people in their homes, residents were told that their supply might be discoloured, but that it would return to normal after they ran the tap for around 20 minutes.

The water company sent out text messages to customers explaining the problem and what to do. It said there had been reports of low water pressure or no supply in the DE11 area caused by a burst main in Burton Road.

Residents took to Facebook to voice their concerns about the water.

Sarah Elisabeth Ryder said: "I thought it was just me! Our pressure is low but only just below the cut-off. When I run the hot tap it increases above the threshold but not for long."

Andrew Steer said: "When isn't there some issue with the water around here?"

For more information, visit www.stwater.co.uk/in-my-area