Residents in an East Staffordshire village are experiencing water problems today due to a burst water main.

South Staffs Water is warning people living in Barton under Needwood that there are problems with low pressure and some homes have no water this morning, Wednesday, October 11, as a result of the burst main.

Engineers are currently in Efflinch Lane working to resolve the problem.

(Image: Karen Lanchester)

A spokesman said: "We are aware there is a burst water main in the Efflinch Lane, Barton under Needwood area, causing low pressures and no water to some of our customers.

"Our engineers are on site and carrying out repairs. We apologise for any inconvenience and ask you for your patience while we deal with the situation."