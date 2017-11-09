The video will start in 8 Cancel

A company in Burton is looking for twilight warehouse operatives to join the team, promising full-time hours into 2018 and the potential for permanent positions.

The company is a globally recognised drinks logistics company but is remaining unnamed at this stage of the recruitment process.

The ideal candidate will have good communication skills, be able to work on their own initiative and as part of a team when required.

The job will involve working late shifts into the early morning in the warehouse and shifts between eight and 12 hours are available, however, at peak times, 12-hour shifts may be required. Part-time shifts are also available from 10pm to 2am.

The job has a wage of between £8.50 and £10 dependent on experience. The role of a twilight warehouse operative includes using hand scan guns, picking stock accurately, replenishing stock and adhering to all health and safety regulations.

The successful applicant will also be responsible for driving low level order picker trucks. Experience in this is not required, as full training will be provided.

The job application reads: "This is a great opportunity for a full-time, ongoing position with genuine permanent contracts available for the right candidates that show good work ethic, with good time-keeping and attendance that shows commitment.

"If you are looking for an ongoing position with a good chance of gaining permanent employment in the above position please apply today."

Benefits of working with the unnamed company include 28 holidays per year, weekly pay, pension scheme, employed status, discounted holiday club, personal accident insurance and mortgage references. The company also offers a scheme called My Resource Rewards, an online portal that offers exclusive vouchers and discounts.

More information can be found on the Fish4Jobs website along with more jobs across Burton and South Derbyshire.

Interested applicants have until Monday, November 27 to apply for the role.