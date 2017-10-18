Burton Golf Club will be undergoing some changes if its new application is given permission by South Derbyshire District Council:

Burton Golf Club, Ashby Road East, Bretby - the refurbishment of the existing members clubhouse to include a spike terrace at first floor level, a new pitched roof over existing roof dormer to accommodate a lift to first floor access, new stair enclosure to include access to first floor and replacement of existing windows at first floor level and creation of feature glazed gable.

Melbourne Sports Pavilion, Cockshut Lane, Melbourne - the erection of two brick player dugouts alongside the main football pitch.

83 Woodville Road, Hartshorne - the erection of extensions.

St. Wystans Cottage, Willington - the pruning of two silver birch trees .

Old Station Close, Etwall - the pruning and felling of trees covered by a tree preservation order.

The Lodge, Mitre Drive, Repton - proposed temporary accommodation in the form of a mobile home.

22 Thames Way, Hilton - the conversion of the garage into living accommodation.

The Butts, Cockshut Lane, Melbourne - prior notification for the erection of an agricultural building for storage of horticultural equipment and use as a potting shed.

Ye Olde Packhorse Inn, Pack Horse Road, Melbourne - listed building consent for the erection of a garden room including internal alterations to provide access through existing fireplace and the erection of a garden room .

22 Springfield Road, Repton - extension and alteration.