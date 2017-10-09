A young Burton hairdresser is making impressive waves in the beauty world after she was selected to take part in the L'Oreal ID Artist programme

Megan Howe, 22, impressed judges in Manchester in June when she created her own fashion look, designing the model's hair and outfit herself. Megan's look was based on all things 80s, channelling raves, Boy George, Marilyn Manson and a touch of fantasy.

Miss Howe, from Stanton, was thrilled when she found out she had won the chance to take part in the acclaimed programme. She had been trying for a place for three years, but her work this year wowed judges, giving her the chance to learn from the best in the business.

The two-year development and networking course whisks the hairdressers away to Barcelona to learn from some of the best European stylists as well as attending top events, such as London Fashion Week, to work with the celebs of the hairdressing world.

The hairdresser, who co-owns El Momento Hair Salon, in Burton, said: "I was so nervous when I was heading up to the first session.

"I always enjoy meeting new people and it gives us all a chance to learn from each other as well as these amazing stylists that L'Oreal has lined up.

"It was a two-day workshop and I can't believe how much I learned. I can't wait to test out all these new techniques as well."

The programme works to find talented individuals who could be the future stars of the hairdressing industry. ID Artists are mentored by world-class tutors from some of the leading names in the industry, giving them the support they need to build a successful career.

Miss Howe owns the salon in Burton along with her friend Donna Bristow, 46. The salon celebrated its first birthday in January and the pair celebrated in style, treating clients to glasses of bubbly and an evening celebration.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk