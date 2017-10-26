Learner drivers in Burton will get the chance to take part in a nationwide drive to raise money for Children in Need, in cars covered in multi-coloured spots as a tribute to the famous Pudsey Bear.

The Big Learner Relay, which is now in its forth year, takes place in November before the annual BBC charity event.

The Relay initiative has generated more than £250,000 for the charity in three years, and organisers are hoping to raise more than ever this year. Each of the spots is sponsored by a person or business, with all the cash going to the charity.

Driving schools across the area will be taking part, including Proteach Driving School and Scorpio Driving School.

Instructors from Burton will leave from Pirelli Stadium in Burton at 8am on Wednesday November 8 and escort a box containing Pudsey the bear to Pride Park in Derby where it will be taken over by the next batch of drivers.

Matt Lawler, owner at Proteach Driving School, said: "It's the first time I've taken part. I'm really looking forward to it, it'll be a lot of fun and all for a good cause.

"Our driving instructors are keen to get stuck in and have really enjoyed plastering their cars in the spots and Pudsey stickers!"

Matt will be the lead car in the leg from Burton to Derby, meaning that it will be responsible for making sure every leg of the relay has a confirmed instructor and pupil in place to carry the top box to ensure the relay runs without a break in the chain.

Thousands of learners and their instructors will take part in the relay, which begins in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, November 1 before the mainland leg.

Organiser Louise Walsh, from Hampshire, said: "I am so looking forward to meeting the hundreds of participating instructors, taking photos, cheering the convoy on, updating the live feeds, communicating with the media and wearing my Big Learner Relay hoodie with pride as we travel around the country."

The grand finale will be a drive through the lions' enclosure at Knowsley Safari Park in Liverpool on Friday, November 17 which is the same day the charity's main event will be live on BBC1.