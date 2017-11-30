The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get your skates on - for tickets for Little Mix's gig near Burton go on sale at 9.30am today.

The popular girl band who have a string of hits after winning X-Factor play a concert at Derby’s 3aaa Cricket Ground on Thursday, July 19.

If you've got a Mixer in your life, this could be the perfect Christmas present, but you'll have to be quick as tickets are expected to sell like hot cakes.

The concert, which was announced on Monday evening, is part of a UK tour by the hugely popular girl band who are the only group to ever win X Factor.

The popular band have just released the platinum version of their hit album "Glory Days" which sold almost 700,000 copies in the UK.

The album spent five weeks at number one, making it the longest-reigning number one album by a girl group since the Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.

Now one of the biggest girl groups in the world, Little Mix are playing 15 dates next summer as part of the Summer Hits Tour.

Tickets, ranging from £45 to £62, will be available from 9.30am on Ticketmaster.

How to ensure you nab tickets on the day If the thought of battling your way through an endless virtual queue to secure your tickets brings you into a cold sweat, we're here to make it a little easier. Take note of Ticketmaster's top tips to help eager fans get their coveted tickets below. Set up/log into your Ticketmaster account before tickets go on sale, and make sure you check all the information beforehand to make the process quicker and less stressful.

Don't refresh your screen, it'll mean you lose your place in the queue.

Check ticket availability when the sale starts via social media. Follow acts on Twitter and Facebook for updates

If you don't manage to get tickets for the Derby gig, or you have friends and family who live further afield, here's the full list of planned dates:

Summer Hits Tour

Friday, July 6

The 1 Central County Ground, Hove

Saturday, July 7

Liberty Stadium, Swansea

Sunday, July 8

Weston Homes Community Stadium, Colchester

Thursday, July 12

County Ground, Northampton

Friday, July 13

KCOM Craven Park, Hull

Saturday, July 14

Macron Stadium, Bolton

Sunday, July 15

John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

Thursday, July 19

ThE 3aaa County Ground, Derby

Friday, July 20

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Saturday, July 21

Earlham Park, Norwich

Sunday, July 22

Kent Event Centre, Maidstone

Thursday, July 26

International Stadium, Gateshead

Friday, July 27

Falkirk Stadium, Stirlingshire

Saturday, July 28

Outdoors at AECC, Aberdeen

Sunday, July 29

Bught Park, Inverness