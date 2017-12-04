Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
If it's happening, you'll hear it here first.
If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it.
We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
If you spot something going on you can email reporter Jenny Moody at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245019.
Traffic building up in Burton
Commuters making their way in to Burton this morning are being warned of some delays.
Traffic is now queuing up on the A444 Stanton Road northbound, in Stapenhill, before St Peter’s Bridge.
Drivers are urged to allow extra time for their journey.
Allow extra time for your journey if heading to Derby or Nottingham
Roadworks on the M1 in Derbyshire are adding nearly 30 minutes to some journeys this morning.
The southbound carriageway is currently experiencing delays due to the roadworks at J25 A52 for Nottingham and Derby. According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the problem is currently adding 24 minutes travel time.
Delays on the M1 near to East Midlands Airport this morning
Drivers heading on the M1 this morning are being warned to expect some delays near to East Midlands Airport.
Roadworks are causing problems on the northbound carriageway in Leicestershire at J23A A42 for the airport but traffic is currently moving well, according to traffic and travel website Inrix.
There are further delays on the A453 Lockington on the southbound carriageway in Leicestershire. There are reports of very slow traffic at J24/ A6/ A50 for Kegworth and East Midlands Airport.
Slow traffic is also causing problems on the eastbound carriageway of the A50 in Lockington at J24A for Derby, Stoke and East Midlands Airport.
Bright and cloudy but it will stay mostly dry
Some good news today when it comes to the weather as we are set to experience some sunny spells and cloudy intervals. It will remain dry throughout most of the day but there is a possibility of a few showers.
The temperature today will reach highs of 9C and lows of 7C so it will start to feel a bit warmer.