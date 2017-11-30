The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huge queues of traffic have built up after the M1 motorway in Derbyshire has been shut following an accident involving four lorries.

The collision was on the northbound carriageway between junction 29a for Markham Vale and junction 30 for Sheffield South.

(Image: Highways England)

Emergency services are working to clear the road after the crash, which happened just after 6am.

(Image: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit)

Here’s what we know so far:

Derbyshire police are warning of “significant tailbacks” after a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway of the M1.

Police say motorists should find alternative routes while emergency services deal with the incident, which involved six lorries.

Five people have been injured in the incident.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Services sent crews from Staveley and Bolsover to the incident.

One person had to be cut from their vehicle.

Three more casualties were treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

(Image: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit)

It is believed some patients will be taken to hospital. Some casualties were reported to be “walking wounded”.

A fire crew from South Yorkshire also attended the incident on the M1

There are also reports of traffic at a standstill on the M1 near Castle Donington.