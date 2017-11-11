Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man has got through to the second round of top TV show Britain's Got Talent - despite never watching an episode of the talent contest in his life.

Tony Mulcahy, 70, has been singing since he was a young boy and now wants to take his career to the next level after a previous attempt to break into the world of show business.

Mr Mulcahy, who used to worked as a personal injury lawyer, decided the time was right to set himself a new challenge - his biggest yet - so he filled in an application to appear on one of the UK's most popular reality shows, fronted by Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

On Saturday, October 21, he headed down to the International Convention Centre in Birmingham for the producer auditions.

He sang one of his favourite songs, Love Changes Everything from the stage show Aspects of Love, after changing his mind last minute over what he was going to sing.

When Mr Mulcahy was called into the audition room, he noticed that it was nothing like what he expected.

He said: "I had to go into a room with a long table with a group of producers sitting at it. I walked in and one of them told me to sing my song; so I did.

"The first thing that came out of his mouth was 'wow', which was a nice confidence boost!

"Surprisingly, that wasn't even my first song choice. I was originally going to sing I Know by Tom Jones, which is a gospel song. When I was sitting waiting to go in, I just changed my mind and decided to sing Love Changes Everything. I don't know what made me change my mind, but after hearing that 'wow' I'm glad I did."

Tony, who has been singing since he was 13 years old and joined his first band in 1962, now sings in the Gresley Male Voice Choir and says that he loves it.

He said: "I applied to be on the show because I've had a really good time in the music business. I can't put into words how good a time I've had.

"I love being in the choir, and everyone there knows it's my priority. I always say 'the choir comes first'. We're a great team and they're all behind me."

He is now waiting to see if he had made it through to the next round, which he is hoping will lead to a TV appearance.

