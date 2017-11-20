Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 57-year-old motorist has been fined after he crashed into a vehicle at a road junction near Burton.

Ahmed Idris, of Napier Street, Burton, admitted driving without due care and attention. The case was dealt with at North Staffordshire Justice Centre although the defendant did not attend.

He admitted driving a Toyota Corolla in Rangemore Hill at the junction with Forest Road and Dunstall Cross, Burton, without due care and attention on March 24.

The court heard that Idris was driving the Toyota Corolla along Dunstall Cross towards the junction with Rangemore Hill, Dunstall Hill and Forest Road.

At this time a Vauxhall Vectra was travelling along Forest Road in the general direction of Needwood. The court heard that the defendant approached a stop line but failed to stop or give way and proceeded across the junction, crashing into the Vauxhall Vectra.

As a result of the incident both vehicles were a potential loss while slight injuries were sustained by both parties. The road surface was in good condition and dry and visibility was good.

Idris was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.