A Burton group supporting men who have battled prostate cancer and their families has received a welcome cash boost - thanks to the M6 Toll.

Staff from Midland Expressway Limited, operators of the toll road, visited the Prostate Cancer Support Group after providing them with £500 to cover the running costs of meetings in the Medical Education Centre at Burton's Queen's Hospital.

The group was formed in March 2017 to offer support to men diagnosed with prostate cancer in East Staffordshire and has 36 members.

The group initially had no funding at all but Midland Expressway Limited's donation will enable members to meet on a monthly basis, providing a lifeline to prostate cancer sufferers needing support. It also means that they will now have a distress fund for support group attendees who have had an operation or attended treatment sessions.

Trevor Anderson, chairman of the Burton Prostate Cancer Support Group, said: "Our steering group applied to Midland Expressway Limited's social committee for an award of £250 to assist with the month to month running of this newly formed support group; we were amazed and delighted to find we had been awarded the generous donation of £500.

"This considerable award now provides the Prostate Cancer Support Group with ever more scope to support its membership. Not only can the Prostate Cancer Support Group maintain the group's well-being for 2017, we are now able to provide additional financial support for our members requiring occasional transportation to hospital, either for a member, or spouse when that need arises. The Prostate Cancer Support Group is indebted to the Midlands Expressway Limited for their charitable award."

David Chalaye, Midland Expressway Limited social committee member, said: "It was a real honour to be invited along to the Prostate Cancer Support Group meeting and see first-hand the effort that is put in by volunteers to ensure there is a support network for people suffering from prostate cancer.

"Group numbers are rapidly growing which is testament to the great work being carried out by the volunteers. I hope the donation from Midland Expressway Limited gives the group a great boost which it so greatly deserves."

More information about Burton Prostate Cancer Support Group can be found on their Facebook page @BPCSG

The donation forms part of a wider initiative to support local schools and community projects and the committee is on the look out for those in need of support.

Anyone wanting to register a charity or community project with Midland Expressway Limited for consideration can find out more by visiting www.m6toll.co.uk or emailing d4c@m6toll.co.uk