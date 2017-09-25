Two bus companies have joined forces to give passengers across Burton and South Derbyshire a major travel boost this autumn.

Getting around by bus is going to be easier from today, Monday September 25 for residents of the Southern Derbyshire Dales with the arrival of a new pre-book, door-to-door bus service provided by the Ashbourne Little Bus Company.

The new partnership sees the Ashbourne company team up with Midland Classic, who provide regular bus services across East Staffordshire, South Derbyshire and North-West Leicestershire.

Dales Link is a brand new connecting bus service for residents in the Southern Derbyshire Dales to local bus services 1, 401 and 402 provided by Midland Classic for journeys to and from Burton or Uttoxeter with connections at Tutbury, Duke Street. Dales Link customers will also be able to make connections at the Tutbury/Hatton railway station for journeys to Derby or Crewe.

This is a pre-book, door-to-door service run by Ashbourne Little Bus Company, operating on Mondays to Fridays (excluding Bank Holidays).

Customers wishing to pre-book their journey should call 01335 300670

Fares: £3 for adult single and £4 for adult return between points in the Dales Link Map area and Burton.

Children half price:

60+/concessions will present their pass for travel on services 1, 401 and 402 in the usual manner.

Director of the Ashbourne Little Bus Company, Pat Laughlin, said: "This form of demand responsive, door-to-door service is proving popular in other parts of the county and we hope our new partnership with Midland Classic will provide accessible public transport to residents in an area which has had limited public transport for many years."

Midland Classic operations manager, Michael Cartwright said: "We are sure the residents in the Southern Derbyshire Dales will welcome the arrival of this new pre-book, door-to-door bus service providing links from isolated areas to the regular bus network at Tutbury and our services 1, 401 and 402. Get on-board, and make connections with Dales Link and services 1 401 and 402.”

To find out more information call Dales Link on 01335 300670, Midland Classic can be contacted by email at info@midlandclassic.com or by calling 01283 500228.

