The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The remains of a rat have been found in a trap during an inspector's visit to a Coalville butcher which has seen him banned from managing a food business.

Summerfield Butchers, part of Coalville Market, in Hotel Street in the town, has been shut down by environmental health officers from North West Leicestershire District Council.

From the inspection, officers reported: "Cross contamination when preparing cooked and uncooked food, unsafe food preparation practices, including failing to check that meats were adequately cooked, and incorrect use of equipment."

The report also noted: "Evidence of vermin, including rat droppings and the remains of a rat caught in a trap. Contaminated hand washing facilities."

The owner, Gerald Spadaccini, of Leicester Road, Mountsorrel, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to five different offences.

A hygiene prohibition order has been made by the court which means that Mr Spadaccini is prohibited from participating in the management of any food business until a further order of the court is given.

Mr Spadaccini was also fined £162 and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and a proportion of the council investigative costs.

Councillor Alison Smith, deputy leader and portfolio holder for community services at North West Leicestershire District Council, said: "The enforced closure and court action was very much a last resort for the council, but absolutely necessary in this case to protect the public.

"The offences committed were very serious and followed a prolonged period of support from the council to try to help lift food hygiene standards at the butchers.

"Coalville Market now has a new butcher who is proving very popular with shoppers, alongside the many other excellent traders.

"The market is open every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and you can support our fantastic traders by visiting the variety of stalls based here."