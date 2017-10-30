A desperate appeal has been launched after a special dog trained to care for the disabled went missing just as temperatures plummet below zero.

Most pets across the town were safe and warm as Uxonians awoke to find their cars frozen this morning.

But 13-month-old Opal has spent the last two nights out in the cold after going missing in Uttoxeter on Saturday evening.

The golden labrador, owned by charity Canine Partners, was on a walk with her handlers when she chased another dog into the dark night.

She had been walking around the fields neighbouring Uttoxeter Racecourse, but was last seen near the Bridge Street roundabout next to Waitrose.

Canine Partners' Ronnie Paskouis is particularly concerned, given the wintry weather and Opal's close proximity to the A50.

He said: "Opal's handlers tried to pursue her, but there was nothing they could do. Dog can move very quickly and it was dark.

"We've put her on lots and lots of missing dog websites and are putting posters up around Uttoxeter, as well as mobilising search parties. Around Brookside Road there are lots of buildings that she could have got into and been unable to get out.

"Last night, there was frost on the ground, so this is a massive concern as the colder nights draw in.

"This is an extremely valuable animal that could one day care for someone with a physical disability and give them independence.

"It's so, so important that we find her and we're urging everyone to keep an eye out and make sure they get in touch if they can help."

Canine Partners dogs are trained to support the disabled by carrying out everyday tasks able-bodied people take for granted.

They do things many wheelchair-bound people cannot do, like picking up dropped items, open and close doors, empty the washing machine and help their partners get dressed.

Puppies are sent to families to raise them until they are ready for their advanced training, when they go back into the care of the charity.

Opal is currently being cared for by a couple in Uttoxeter, who are "distraught" at what has happened, according to Mr Paskouis.

Anyone who can help find Opal should call 07584 995247, 01530 225930, 07770 608648, 07584 995247 or 08456 580480.

More information about Canine Partners is available online at caninepartners.org.uk

