Police are being urged to crack down on drivers who park on junctions in a new housing estate after residents successfully introduced a community speedwatch scheme following a series of crashes.

The Castleton Park Neighbourhood Watch team in Church Gresley has been working with Derbyshire Police to implement a community speedwatch scheme aimed at slowing drivers down - but residents still remain concerned about motorists parking on blind bends.

A letter was read out by Councillor Stuart Swann on behalf of the Castleton Park residents at the Swadlincote Safer Neighbourhood meeting.

It said: "We are regularly receiving complaints about people parking on the Westminster Drive/Hope Way/Edinburgh Road junction and the Hope Way/Bexley Drive junction.

"This has been raised with the highways department at Derbyshire County Council who have said they do not intend to reinstate the yellow hatching (in Westminster Drive) which were there before as it is a standard junction.

"PCSO Claire Statham has said that they are monitoring it. However residents are asking if the police can take a harder line and start ticketing people.

"We appreciate that parking issues are not the highest of priority but this is a continual problem. There have already been a couple of crashes and nothing that we can do ourselves seems to have any effect on the individuals that think it is okay to park on blind bends and other unsuitable locations.

"We have previously delivered a community parking pledge to every house of the estate.

"When people park at the Westminster junction - if you approach from Edinburgh Drive you are forced into the wrong side of the road to turn the corner into Westminster Drive."

However, while Derbyshire Police says it does monitor the area, they say they have not yet found any incidences of problem parking.

PC Stuart Kelly, of Swadlincote's Safer Neighbourhood team, said in the meeting: "We are taking action. We have been out but only found one car parked in the wrong position, and I advised him to move his vehicle.

"No other cars have been causing an obstruction or parking in a dangerous place that we have seen but obviously that is not to say it is not happening."

