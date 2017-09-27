Almost £400 worth of Olay products have been stolen from a Swadlincote store.

Now officers from the Swadlincote Safer Neighbourhood Team have released CCTV footage from Boots, in High Street, of two people they want to trace who may be able to help with their inquiry.

The incident took place at the store at around 4pm on Friday, September 8, although the image has just been released.

The image shows a man and a woman, with the man carrying what appears to be a bag with a Mickey Mouse image and the woman wearing a distinctive green jacket with lighter green sides, say officers.

Sergeant Graham Summers, who is in charge of the team, said: "We would like help from the public in identifying the two people in the image or from anyone who has been offered Olay products at a cheaper price.

"The team are working closely with the store to try to ensure that this type of theft does not continue, and if it does happen, we have other ways of finding who is responsible."

If you think you can help please call the team on 101 quoting reference number 17000386924.

Alternatively send them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of Derbyshire Constabulary’s website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org