Colleagues from Central England Co-operative Funeralcare in Castle Donington have joined forces with the local community to help create "twiddlemuffs" for dementia sufferers.

Funeral administrator Janet Morris, who works at the funeral home in Borough Street, has spearheaded the launch of a special "knit together" group to produce knitted woollen items to be worn on the hands and covered with adornments such as ribbons, large buttons and textured fabrics.

Patients with dementia can "twiddle" in their hands while visiting and staying in hospital — said to be a big help for those who have restless hands who enjoy having something to keep them occupied.

The items will be donated to Dementia UK after the charity was named the society's corporate charity partner earlier this year.

Janet said: "We first started the knit together group, which is held on the second Tuesday of every month, to knit baby clothes for charity and to try and give a little back to the community in which we serve.

"Then, after we voted for Dementia UK to become our new corporate charity, we thought it would be a great idea to create something related and that is why the idea for twiddlemuffs came along.

"The twiddlemuffs are a great lifeline to people with dementia and can be a vital tool to battle the illness. We have a growing group but are urging more people to join us and help make a real difference to people in need.

"Whether it be giving a few hours of your time or donating some wool, anything would make a big difference to a great cause."

Anyone interested in supporting or joining the group can find out more information by calling Janet or Carol Ann Silk on 01332 811381.

More about Dementia UK

Dementia UK provides specialist support to families affected by dementia through the charity's Admiral Nurse service and Dementia Helpline.

Admiral Nurses work alongside people with dementia and their families and offer one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions so they can face dementia with more confidence and less fear. The nurses can be found based in the community, as well as operating out of hospitals and care homes.

The Dementia Helpline is available to anyone and is staffed by Admiral Nurses who offer support with any dementia-related problems and to ensure those with dementia and those caring for them get the best possible care and advice.

To find out more about Dementia UK visit www.dementiauk.org or pop into your local store to make a donation, Central England Co-op have collection points in retail stores, funeral homes and travel shops and run regular fund-raising events throughout the year.

