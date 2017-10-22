Three charities, groups and projects in Burton and South Derbyshire have unwrapped an early Christmas present after sharing more than £5,000 in the latest payout from Central England Co-operative's Community Dividend Fund.

A wide range of projects from across the area shared the festive funding boost of £4,960, with a total of £51,000 handed out to 30 good causes across 16 counties.

South Derbyshire Mental Health Association, based at Bank House, in Alexandra Road, Swadlincote, will use £4,160 to help fund a new project that will see a breakfast and laundry club launched for homeless people in the area.

The grant will pay for items such as a washing machine and tumble dryer, washing supplies and toiletries.

The free project will see the centre open an hour earlier each day to allow people to use the vital equipment and supplies.

Jon Shillabeer, from the project, said: "Bank House, in Swadlincote, is a free to access drop-in centre for any adult with any mental health issue.

"This grant will be used to help the homeless, vulnerable and otherwise disadvantaged members of our community by providing facilities to empower our members to improve their health and wellbeing."

William Shrewsbury Primary School, in Stretton, has been handed £2,000 to pay for brand new books that will help youngsters aged seven to 11 develop a love of reading with the use of real books.

Budding footballers at Stapenhill Swans Junior Football Club will soon be running out in a brand new kit thanks to a £600 donation.

Martyn Cheatle, chief executive of Central England Co-operative, said: "I would like to urge all of our members to get in touch and put forward a community cause close to their heart for the Community Dividend scheme."

People can apply for funding by visiting https://communities.centralengland.coop/

Becoming a member of Central England Co-operative offers a whole host of benefits ranging from collecting points every time you spend in store to earning a share of the profits, access to members' activities and community initiatives including the Community Dividend Fund, which hands out grants of up to £5,000 to charities and good causes across the society's trading estate.

Find out how to become a Central England Co-operative member by calling 0800 0501 601, emailing members@centralengland.coop or visiting www.members.coop

About the Central England Co-operative's Community Dividend Fund

The Central England Co-operative's Community Dividend Fund hands out grants of between £100 and £5,000 to charities, projects and good causes. The organisation hands out the donations every three months to a wide range of applicants.

The fund guarantees that at least one per cent of the society's trading profit is reinvested in local communities in a bid to help projects to thrive across its trading area of 16 counties, from the Midlands to the east coast.

Potential applicants have to have been a Central England Co-operative member for six months, the project should be in the trading area of a Central England Co-operative store and all applications will need a referee.