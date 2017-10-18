A Swadlincote charity which supports people battling mental health conditions is planning to go out into schools to talk to staff and pupils about watching out the signs that people are suffering from mentally illness.

P3, which has bases in Midland Road and Hill Street, has received a £5,000 grant from the Swadlincote branch of Santander bank.

The cash is now going to be used to put together an awareness programme about mental health to deliver into schools in South Derbyshire. The idea will be to raise awareness among pupils, teachers and parents.

Particularly around exams time in schools, P3 have noticed that some pupils begin to struggle. The talks will explain to youngsters and staff about where they can get find out more about where they can go for help and support.

The P3 team was encouraged to apply for the grant after its wellbeing worker Lorna Smith became known for her fund-raising efforts by Santander's Swadlincote branch manager Marc Mousley.

Jen Thornton, deputy service manager for P3, said: "Because of the work Lorna does in the community she has created links with Marc from Santander and he approached her to make her aware of the funding. Lorna came to me and we had an idea about what to use it for.

"We put the request through and we got the full £5,000. We were not expecting that at all.

"We want to change the perception and stigma that comes with mental health. More people than you realise can suffer with mental health at some time in their life; it doesn't matter what age they are."

P3 has organised many fund-raising events to help it continue its service and Miss Smith has even dressed as a whoopee cushion to raise cash.

Other fund-raisers have included raffles, a "Catwalk with Confidence" and auction where clients could get household items for as little as £1. It worked on two levels as staff and clients donated items as a way to declutter their home and those with little money could get some much-needed furnishings.

They have also organised Easter egg hunts and Christmas parties.

External services such as Citizens' Advice and a property advisor are also available on certain days to help those in need of expert advice.

Mr Mousley said: "With Santander we take working to support the local community seriously and some of the work that Lorna and the team has done with some of our customers of our branch is fantastic.

"To be able to support that with one of our grants is a great feeling and hopefully we can continue to work together to support the local community."

What is P3?

P3 helps people across the country struggling with mental health conditions to become part of the community as they can often become socially excluded.

The team can help with a multitude of situations such as problems with housing and tenancy agreements, budgeting, independent living, job searches and accessing the community.

Anyone who needs that support can visit the hub and it can focus on taking small steps to getting the help they need.

Wellbeing worker Lorna Smith said: "Getting out of bed or opening letters can be a big thing for people with mental health issues but it is about taking those small steps and opening that letter can mean getting over that stigma."

They can help people with any level of mental health condition, it can be medically diagnosed or someone dealing with domestic abuse. If they can not help someone, then they can signpost them to the right service and will follow this up to make sure they are getting the help then need.

More information on P3 is available by visiting www.p3charity.org or by calling 01283 819944.

Drop-in services P3 offers

Tuesday - Citizens' Advice from 10am to 1pm. It is advised to arrange appointments

Wednesday - Housing related enquiries from 1pm to 4pm

Thursday - Coffee morning from 10am to 1.30pm

All sessions are held at the P3 hub based in Hill Street.