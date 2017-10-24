A wellbeing worker who helps people in Swadlincote battling mental health problems has received a prestige award for her dedication.

Lorna Smith, who is part of P3 in South Derbyshire, is now the "grateful" recipient of the P3 People's Award for Excellence in Service for her dedication to the charity. She headed to the Albert Hall in Nottingham with colleagues to collect her award from the charity's chief executive Mark Simms.

She had been nominated by her deputy manager Jen Thornton for her tireless work promoting the cause and building up relations.

Miss Smith, a mother-of-one, said: "I was really surprised but grateful for this award that P3 nominated me for. We are all a team in Swadlincote and work together. I want to thank Jen Thornton, my manager, for nominating me and everyone on the team.

"I feel humbled, but also elated, and I will strive to carry on doing the job that I love doing. P3 is getting bigger and better every day and I am proud to work for the charity."

The 49-year-old said she had no idea she had even been nominated when her name was called.

During her time at P3, Miss Smith has organised a variety of fund-raising events including a "Catwalk with Confidence" which proved a huge success and raised £200.

Other events included talks from Citizen's Advice and a woman with a facial disfigurement.

Jen Thornton, deputy service manager for P3, said: "Lorna Smith is being nominated for this award for her ongoing achievements at the Swadlincote hub. Lorna has worked tirelessly to make the hub on a Thursday a hive of activity for the clients and has built up relations within the community so even external agencies attend the events.

"Lorna is not afraid to dress up and put herself out there all in the name of promoting P3. Clients and people in the community love to see what will come next. Lorna raises money and awareness for other charities and always makes sure the local press are there to write about it.

"Most recently, because of her community relationships, Lorna has been awarded a grant of £5,000 for her to be able to raise awareness of mental health within schools, and the impact that exams can have on students."