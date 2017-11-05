The video will start in 8 Cancel

With the October half term already done you might already be thinking about your next holiday. Before you book a flight from East Midlands Airport, it might be worth checking next year's half-term dates so that you can get ready to book next year's jollies.

School term dates to vary around the country, with some areas choosing different dates to have off. Different types of schools might also have different holidays, as some private boarding schools might forfeit their half term breaks to have a longer break in the summer.

Check out the dates for schools in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire for 2017/18.

These are the dates that have been set out by county councils, but it is always worth contacting your child's school as individual inset days are decided by head teachers.

Staffordshire

Autumn term

Schools open: Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Half-term break: Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27, 2017

Schools close: Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Spring term

Schools open: Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Half-term break: Monday, February 19 to Friday, February 23, 2018

Schools close: Thursday, March 29, 2017

Summer term

Schools open: Thursday, April 12, 2018

May Day Bank Holiday: Monday, May 7, 2018

Half-term break: Monday, May 28 to Friday, June 1, 2018

Schools close: Friday, July 20, 2018

Derbyshire

Autumn term

Schools open: Monday, September 4, 2017

Half-term break: Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27, 2017

Schools close: Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Spring term

Schools open: Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Half-term break: Monday, February 19, 2018 to Friday February 23, 2018

Schools close: Friday, March 23, 2018

Summer term

Schools open: Monday, April 9, 2018

May Day Bank Holiday: Monday, May 7, 2018

Half-term break: Monday, May 28, 2018 to Friday, June 1, 2018

Schools close: Friday, July 20, 2018

Leicestershire

Autumn term

Schools open: Wednesday, August 23, 2017

August Bank Holiday: Monday, August 28, 2017

Half-term break: Monday, October 16 to Friday, October 20, 2017

Schools close: Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Spring term

Schools open: Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Half term break: Monday, February 12 to Friday February 16, 2018

Schools close: Friday, March 23, 2018

Summer term

Schools open: Monday, April 9, 2018

May Day Bank Holiday: Monday, May 7, 2018

Half-term break: Monday, May 28 to Friday, June 1, 2018

Schools close: Friday, July 13, 2018

