With the October half term already done you might already be thinking about your next holiday. Before you book a flight from East Midlands Airport, it might be worth checking next year's half-term dates so that you can get ready to book next year's jollies.
School term dates to vary around the country, with some areas choosing different dates to have off. Different types of schools might also have different holidays, as some private boarding schools might forfeit their half term breaks to have a longer break in the summer.
Check out the dates for schools in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire for 2017/18.
These are the dates that have been set out by county councils, but it is always worth contacting your child's school as individual inset days are decided by head teachers.
Staffordshire
Autumn term
Schools open: Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Half-term break: Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27, 2017
Schools close: Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spring term
Schools open: Wednesday, January 3, 2018
Half-term break: Monday, February 19 to Friday, February 23, 2018
Schools close: Thursday, March 29, 2017
Summer term
Schools open: Thursday, April 12, 2018
May Day Bank Holiday: Monday, May 7, 2018
Half-term break: Monday, May 28 to Friday, June 1, 2018
Schools close: Friday, July 20, 2018
Derbyshire
Autumn term
Schools open: Monday, September 4, 2017
Half-term break: Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27, 2017
Schools close: Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spring term
Schools open: Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Half-term break: Monday, February 19, 2018 to Friday February 23, 2018
Schools close: Friday, March 23, 2018
Summer term
Schools open: Monday, April 9, 2018
May Day Bank Holiday: Monday, May 7, 2018
Half-term break: Monday, May 28, 2018 to Friday, June 1, 2018
Schools close: Friday, July 20, 2018
Leicestershire
Autumn term
Schools open: Wednesday, August 23, 2017
August Bank Holiday: Monday, August 28, 2017
Half-term break: Monday, October 16 to Friday, October 20, 2017
Schools close: Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Spring term
Schools open: Tuesday, January 9, 2018
Half term break: Monday, February 12 to Friday February 16, 2018
Schools close: Friday, March 23, 2018
Summer term
Schools open: Monday, April 9, 2018
May Day Bank Holiday: Monday, May 7, 2018
Half-term break: Monday, May 28 to Friday, June 1, 2018
Schools close: Friday, July 13, 2018