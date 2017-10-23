A prominent restaurant in Bretby has been given permission to make changes as the latest plans are decided by South Derbyshire District Council:

The Chesterfield Arms, Ashby Road East, Bretby - the replacement of external signage – approved.

18 Station Lane, Walton on Trent - the erection of a rear ground floor extension, change of use of garage to living accommodation, erection of a front porch and rendering of the property – approved.

Red Lion, 3 Burton Road, Repton - the erection of illuminated signage – approved.

Tomlinson Business Park, Woodyard Lane, Foston - the erection of a building for the construction of narrowboats and ancillary offices, showroom and sales area – approved.

251 Burton Road, Overseal - the erection of a two storey side extension – approved.

81 land to the rear of York Road, Church Gresley - the erection of a detached bungalow and garage – approved.

29 land to the rear of Ashby Road, Woodville - outline application (all matters except for access, layout and scale to be reserved) for the erection of two detached homes – approved.

101 Lullington Road, Overseal - the erection of a single storey rear extension – approved.