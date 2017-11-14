The video will start in 8 Cancel

Youngsters from a Swadlincote school are braving the November chill to get out and about in the great outdoors.

Honey Pots Day Nursery, in Newhall Road, is making the most of the Forest School sessions which bosses said had already proved a great success.

During the sessions, the seven areas of learning are promoted and enable all children to achieve and develop confidence and self-esteem.

Session plans and activities can include collecting various leaves, conkers, acorns, insects, den making, constructing willow tunnels, making a camp fire and toasting Smores, a marshmallow treat.

Sharon Redfern, managing director of Honey Pots Day Nursery, said: "The children at Honey Pots are enjoying an inspirational process, having fun learning in the fresh air all year round.

"Our Forest School sessions are led by Littles Acorns and supported by our practitioners. It is a fantastic opportunity and is open to all of the Honey Pots children."

