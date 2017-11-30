Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Snow flurries could be on the way to Burton and South Derbyshire as Arctic winds send UK temperatures plunging lower than Iceland in places.

But despite the chill, there will be plenty of sunshine across the region, although the rays will do little to warm up the cold air.

Snow fell in Lincolnshire earlier today and in our area the odd wintry flurry is possible, mainly in the far east.

A brisk northerly wind that will build throughout today, making it feel even colder. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of no more than 5C.

Tonight, it will be cold and clear across the region, with a widespread frost developing. The odd wintry shower is still possible across the east and temperatures are expected to fall to -3C.

Tomorrow, it will be another cold and mostly sunny day and will tend to cloud over from the north, with the risk of a little rain developing overnight. Maximum temperatures will again be around 5C.

Temperatures across the UK could sink lower than Iceland as the mercury is set to fall to -2C in the south-east and -4C in England and Wales.

But the coldest temperatures will be in Scotland, with winds of -20C sweeping the higher regions in the country.

Forecaster Hannah Findley, of The Weather Channel, said: "Higher wind speeds make humans feel cooler because it moves air away from your skin.

"This leads to faster evaporation of moisture, but also removes the thin film of warmer air next to your skin, which is trapped by hairs.

"How much cooler the wind makes you feel is subjective and dependent on a number of factors, such as the clothing you're wearing, so there is no universally agreed system of calculation."