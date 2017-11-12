Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barton residents living near a slip road off the A38 fear lives are being put at risk after a row of traffic cones was installed providing scant protection from traffic roaring down the carriageway.

The cones were put in place after a vehicle smashed through pedestrian railings - but nearby householders claim the chances of a fatal accident have been greatly increased.

Local resident Dorothy Murray said that not only were a few cones put in place to replace missing pedestrian railings at the sliproad at Barton under Needwood, but some of the railings had been twisted and were sticking out into the carriageway.

Highways England, which is responsible for maintaining the trunk road, said it had been waiting for the necessary repairs for the railings which are due to start tomorrow, Sunday, November 12.

Mrs Murray said: "(There is a) problem on the slip road adjacent to the A38 near to Barton under Needwood.

"There was an accident when a vehicle went through the pedestrian railings which protect us from the traffic and ran into a resident's gate. The gap in the railings has been filled with cones.

"Some time after the first accident another vehicle went through the railings which were left jagged and parts of the railings sticking out. It is extremely dangerous and nobody seems to be doing anything about it.

"I wrote to our local MP Michael Fabricant who contacted the Highways Agency for our area but still nothing is happening.

"The fence is our only protection from the traffic, but there is no protection now with cones. The place where there is a gap is close to where the taxi picks children up in the mornings." She said she feared someone could be killed.

A Highways England spokesman said: "We wish to thank residents for their patience while we waited for the components necessary to make a permanent repair to the pedestrian guard rail on the A38.

"We are happy to let them know that work is due to start on Sunday, November 12, and we will putting out advance notices today, Saturday, November 11."

