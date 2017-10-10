Rigorous safety measures have been put in place to prevent overcrowding problems which saw more than 6,000 people attend Conkers' Bonfire Night fireworks display last year.

The event at the site in Rawdon Road, Moira, sparked fury and attracted hundreds of complaints last year with many worried for their own safety because of the sheer number of people allowed through the gates.

Following the fiasco, bosses at the National Forest tourist attraction apologised and vowed to investigate what went wrong. They later revealed a list of changes they would implement if the popular event was to go ahead again this year.

One of the changes includes creating an additional entry point, which will mean crowds will not have to file through the Discovery Centre building - something which had been the focus of many complaints.

There will also be a barcode ticketing system which will allow swifter entry for visitors into the site. Conkers will host one of the largest fireworks shows in the Midlands on Saturday, November 4.

It has also revised its event safety and management plan and has shared this with key outside organisations: the police, ambulance service, council licensing and environmental health services.

Chris Sturdy, regional operations manager at Conkers, said: "To improve the customer experience at this year's event, we will be introducing new fast entry processes including a barcoded ticketing system with tickets dispatched by email for visitors to print and bring with them to the display. Each ticket has a unique code that will be scanned on the night.

"We have also introduced a second entry point, and reorganised the viewing areas (to ensure there is more space available for families) with marshals to help to manage the visitor flows more effectively."

Doors will open at 5.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. In addition to the fireworks show, there will be a new laser show and other activities including fairground amusements, face painting, balloon modelling and a tombola.

Street food stalls and Conkers on-site cafés and licensed bars will be open throughout the evening serving food and drink.

Mr Study added: "The annual fireworks at Conkers continue to be a standout show, not only locally but regionally. We’ve added some new activities including a great laser show for families and children this year so we would encourage visitors to arrive early as there's so much to do!"

Tickets can be booked online at www.visitconkers.com and cost £8 for adults, £5 for children (0 to 15 years) or a family (two adults and two children) ticket costs £22. All children from 0 months to 15 years old will need to purchase a ticket. There will be free parking on-site.

What changes you can expect this year?

Conkers has now listed its amendments for this year which include the following:

• The ticketing policy next year will concentrate on advance sales and bar coded tickets, so that customers can be quickly processed;

• An additional entry point will allow guests direct access to the lakeside rather than just via the discovery centre building itself;

• Some of the catering and funfair facilities will be relocated further away from the discovery centre to provide more viewing space and help to encourage people to circulate;

• There will be a dedicated area for families with pushchairs and disabled users with wheelchairs;

• Conkers will contract with a professional company with SIA registered stewards to be supported and enhanced by our own staff and Rotary volunteer marshals. This introduces another level of stewardship to the event;

• Dedicated marshals with 'Ask me for help' hi-vis vests;

• Additional content to the evening which will hopefully entice customers to arrive earlier and to stay longer, thus helping with the flow of customers over a longer period of time

