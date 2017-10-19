Staff at a village pre-school are appealing for local businesses to support them, as they gear up fund-raising efforts.

Coton-in-the-Elms Pre-School has been open for more than 30 years and generations of families in the village have started their education there.

The pre-school, which has been rated "good" by education watchdog Ofsted, receives funding from Derbyshire County Council but has also been holding extra fund-raising events, such as bake sales, quiz nights and a village fair to support the pre-school.

Bosses are hoping that local businesses will get involved in supporting the group and even hoping a partnership could help to bring the community together.

Pre-school chairman Rachelle Evans said: "This campaign is a key part of our fund-raising calendar. We have re-launched our website as part of the campaign and will be displaying the names and logos of all the local businesses who come forward with donations on a dedicated page, as well as on our Facebook page."

The pre-school offers foundation education for two, three and four-year-olds from across Coton and the surrounding villages. Family members are also encouraged to be involved in the community by taking part in events such as sports days, trips out and village walks. The pre-school also has a close relationship with Coton-in-the-Elms Primary School, which helps to support pupils as they move on into primary education.

All children are eligible for 15 hours free childcare, and children from lower income families can receive 30 hours of free childcare a week.

Staff have thanked parents for their support as the pre-school works hard to continue to offer education to local children.

Mrs Evans said: "We would like to thank all the parents, our hard-working employees and committee members who continually support us with providing the best resources possible for the children at our small, rural setting."

The school is currently looking for donations of technical toys, including a working desktop computer, and healthy snacks.