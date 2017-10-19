Would-be parents across the area are being urged to give a loving home to dozens of children as part of National Adoption Week.

Staffordshire County Council is encouraging would-be parents to think about adopting siblings by highlighting brothers and sisters in the area who are looking for new homes. Bosses at the council say siblings are often the most difficult to rehome.

Sally, who adopted two young brothers herself, said the experience had changed her life and she would encourage people to adopt siblings.

She said: "Although we went from no children to two lively, wonderful little boys, I would definitely recommend adopting siblings.

"Of course we all had to adjust. They were coming to somewhere new and we all needed to get used to one another, but I can honestly say it has been incredibly worthwhile. Staying together has also helped their transition immensely.

"My advice to anyone thinking about adoption would be to just make the call - it doesn't actually commit you to anything but knowing what is involved and having the opportunity to talk to others helps make it more real in your own mind and could be the best thing you ever do."

Almost seven out of 10 children waiting for adoptive families in the West Midlands are brothers and sisters in groups of two or more.

Currently waiting for adoption is a group of siblings aged two, four and five. The two girls and a boy have a loving relationship and enjoy being outdoors and spending time in each other's company.

Also looking for a loving family are a brother and sister who are six and eight. The chatty pair have very inquisitive minds and are always ready to share their knowledge, whether on cars or fairy tales and princesses.

Mark Sutton, the council's children's services boss, said: "If you have recently been thinking about creating, extending or even completing a family then maybe adoption is for you.

(Image: Getty)

"In our latest campaign and roadshows, we are particularly looking for adoptive families who would be willing to adopt sibling groups.

"We know that in most cases keeping brothers and sisters together is in their best interests rather than the experience of further stress caused by being separated from each other.

"While this is the thrust of the campaign, we are also looking for potential families for children of all ages, those with additional needs and children with ethnic minority backgrounds.

"I would definitely encourage people considering adoption to get along to one of our campaign roadshows and information events where you can find out more."

Derbyshire County Council is also keen on keeping siblings together and encouraging parents to look at adopting two or more children.

Cabinet member for young people, Alex Dale, said: "We are committed to increasing the choice and quality of permanent placements for all children in care in Derbyshire.

"Adopting a child can so often be hugely rewarding, but we don't underestimate the challenge of adopting and have nothing but admiration for anyone who chooses to give that huge commitment to adopt a child and offer them a loving and stable home for life.

"We also believe that it is in the best interests of children in care who have brothers and sisters to be able to stay with their siblings. We would be very keen to hear from potential adopters who can provide a home, especially for more than one child if that means that siblings can be kept together."

National Adoption Week runs from October 16 to 22.