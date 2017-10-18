The couple who were caught on film having sex in a Domino's pizza restaurant have been banned from seeing one another for 23 weeks after being handed home curfews.

Daniella Hirst and Craig Smith were caught on the shop's CCTV on Tuesday, February 28, engaging in a sex act and having sex in the Scarborough delivery shop. The video of the pair then went viral.

The couple, appearing at Scarborough Magistrates' Court, were told on Tuesday, October 17, that they were very close to going to prison.

The pair were handed a 12-month community order, a curfew for 23 weeks which means they have to remain in their separate homes between 7pm and 7am, with a victim surcharge of £85.

When Smith was told he'd also have to complete 200 hours unpaid work he shouted: "Why do I have to do that extra?"

In the footage Hirst performs a sex act on Smith as a delivery driver walks out the shop just yards away and the couple then go on to have sex while she in leaning on the counter.

The court heard that Hirst had previous for offences including using threatening words or behaviour and theft.

Smith was out on licence for an offence of wounding at the time of the drunken public romp in February.

Defence solicitor Scott McLoughlin said: "This footage is on the internet and it will be for ever more, for their children to see. One can only imagine the embarrassment this has caused. This is something that has escaped into the wild.

"When they entered the store, they did not intend to cause any harm to anyone. They were in high spirits. It was completely devoid of customers and no-one initially noticed or saw what was happening.

"It's blatant but not as blatant as it could have been. They moved to the right of the store."

The footage was published on social media by a staff member from the store and Hirst admitted it was her when quizzed by police.

The couple were filmed ordering food and messing around with a yellow cleaning cone at the shop on Castle Road, before Hirst performed a sex act on Smith.

They were then seen having sex while leaning on the counter close to the till.

Staff could be seen working in the kitchen as the couple, both of Bridlington, continued their antics. Delivery staff also came and went during the footage.

Hirst previously told The Sun : "This isn't me. I'm not normally like this. I was playing about with my boyfriend who I love and it got totally out of hand.

"I'm understandably scared about the possibility of going to prison but I'll have to deal with it if it happens. What we did was horrendous and we deserve to be punished."

Hirst pleaded guilty to outraging public decency at a hearing last month.

Smith was found guilty of the same offence after a 30-minute trial, which was held in his absence while he was in prison in relation to other matters.

Magistrates at the trial watched the 18-minute footage of the incident.

Hirst sat at the back of Scarborough Magistrates' Court with her hands over her eyes as the more explicit parts of the clip was shown.

The pair performed the sex act largely shielded away from the camera out of shot in the corner of the shop.

Neil Holdsworth, prosecuting, previously told the court: "This charge is committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.

"This case is about an occasion where the two defendants engaged in sexual activity in a Domino's pizza outlet which was open to the public, with members of staff present."

Scott McLoughlin, the couple's solicitor, told the court the incident happened after the pair had been drinking.

Mr McLoughlin told the magistrates that the CCTV footage was illegally uploaded to the internet by a member of staff at the pizza store and, if it was not for this, the acts would not have been viewed by thousands of people.