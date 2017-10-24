Footage has been released showing a man being confronted by residents after he was seen taking items donated to a charity shop in Ashby by popping them into his wheelie bin to carry away.

The video, captured by Angela Sherratt, shows a young man outside the Cancer Research UK charity shop, in Market Street, in the town, rifling through bags of clothes and toy donations left on the pavement in front of the shop while it was closed over the weekend.

After being confronted by passersby, the man does empty out the items he has put in the bin and leaves empty handed.

It has led the charity to urge people to donate items during opening hours, rather than leaving donations outside.

The man, seemingly in his 20s and who claimed he couldn’t speak very good English, was seen attempting to explain on video to Mrs Sherratt and other bystanders that he didn’t know the items were donations for the charity shop and he thought they had been simply been dumped there.

The video begins across the road from the shop at around 7pm on Sunday, October 22, with the commentator asking bystanders what the man is doing, before claiming: "They are just nicking the stuff."

As she walks over to the shop. The man is clearly seen rifling through the items with a wheelie bin in front of him. She is joined by at least two other men.

She says to the man: "You can’t take that. That has been left for this shop; not free for you to come and take.

"These are left for the people of the charity shop. They are for people who are dying of cancer."

The man, who says he doesn’t understand, continues to place items in the bin. To which he is told: "You should understand."

Those standing with Mrs Sherratt are told he brought the wheelie bin from his own home.

She says: "That is disgusting, disgraceful." Another man tells him: "You are looting; you are stealing, do you know that?"

The man shrugs and continues to rifle through the bags on the floor. He is then told: "You have no right to look in these bags. Leave them. Empty the bags, empty the bin and leave the stuff there. It doesn’t belong to you."

Another man tells him: "This is for charity, me duck."

The man then removes the rest of the items from his wheelie bin before turning the bin upside down and dumping the bags.

Others standing with Mrs Sherratt reiterate the fact that the items are donations for charity, and voice their concern that he might return to the shop when they have all left the scene.

He is told: "I can’t believe you are doing that. This is absolutely disgraceful. It really is."

"Why do you need all to this?"

He asks not to be videoed.

He is later told he can speak English, despite claiming otherwise, and continues to look through the bags in the floor.

The young man is told: "You are just looking to see what it is in the bags. Stop."

Only then the man says: "Ok I stop."

He is then seen pulling his empty wheelie bin up the road away from the charity shop.

Mrs Sherratt says to him as he walks off: "You are even using a North West Leicestershire District Council wheelie bin to do it in. Shame."

Mrs Sherratt told the Burton Mail after the incident: "We were walking into town and I could see him from a distance so I started to video it. I had no idea this was happening to donations people are leaving."

The matter was later reported to the shop and to Leicestershire Police.

Julie Byard, head of trading at Cancer Research UK, said: "We make every effort to protect our stock and report any incidents of theft to the police. It’s extremely disappointing if these events occur, as well as upsetting for our dedicated shop teams and volunteers who work so hard to raise a huge amount of money for our life-saving research.

"The stock generously donated by our supporters is of enormous value to us because Cancer Research UK receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations to support our pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Donations to our shops are particularly welcomed at this time of year as we approach Christmas."

Jane Bullock, senior manager for the north regional media relations team at Cancer Research UK said: "The incident at the Ashby shop is now with the police to investigate.

"We are very grateful for all donations at our shops, but we do ask supporters to visit us during trading opening hours rather than leaving donations outside."

Leicestershire Police said the incident happened sometime between 7pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, October 22, and was reported as a theft outside the Cancer Research UK shop in Market Street, Ashby.

No-one has yet been arrested and an investigation has been launched.