Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 26-year-old man accused of assaulting a woman in Swadlincote has been remanded in custody.

Kieron McAllister, of Salisbury Drive, Midway, appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court today, Monday, November 13, charged with assaulting a 30-year-old woman in The Delph between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday, November 11.

McAllister entered no plea to the charge during his appearance. He has now been remanded in custody and will next appear at Derby Crown Court on December 11.

The woman remains in Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, with serious head injuries but is in a stable condition.

It is alleged that the woman was punched and fell to the floor in The Delph. Police had issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident at the weekend.