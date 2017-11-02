Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cuddly kitty who was named Purrcules after he battled the odds to survive is looking for a very special home where he hopes to warm the knees of elderly residents.

Purrcules first arrived at Harley's Hounds, in Swadlincote, five months ago with his very poorly litter and it soon became apparent to staff, including Della Spalding, just how much of a fighter he was.

One of the ragdoll breed, he is so tiny he looks around eight weeks old but his strength and cuteness saw him gain the affectionate name Purrcules, a play on Roman hero Hercules.

Della, 50, a trustee at the charity said Hercules is a very laid back character and would be a perfect addition to a care home.

She said: "He came from a breeder who noticed the litter was unwell. We took them on and, although one sadly died, two have gone on to find nice homes after regaining their health so Hercules is the only one still with us.

"Because of how ill he has been he doesn't have a lot of energy but he is not timid. He just isn’t as playful as other cats his age. He will just go from knee to knee until he is comfortable, soaking up the fuss and attention."

As a result of Purrcules' poor health, he is unable to gain weight and Della said that the vets cannot be sure what the prognosis is for him.

She said: "He had some stomach issues when he was little and he can’t process proteins very well which is why he is not growing.

"We don't know if the outcome will mean that he will stay this size and lead a happy life or if the problem will be life-limiting but we don't think he will get much bigger."

Della says Purrcules is a "special little chap" with very specific needs.

She said: "He needs a special sort of home, one that doesn't have small children around, is a quiet environment and ideally there are no other pets.

"I know there are some care homes that will allow residents to have pets but it is rare. More often than not the elderly have to leave their pets at home when they move into residential care but I think it will be nice for them to have a little chap to cuddle.

"There are so many benefits and stroking them can really be relaxing and make you smile after a bad day. It has cost thousands to help care for Purrcules and his siblings but he is a little fighter and that is why we chose a strong name for him.

"We really hope there is someone out there who can give him the love he deserves and it would be wonderful if he could stay local."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk