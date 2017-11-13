Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new network connecting four key routes is in the pipeline for Burton and South Derbyshire in a major boost for cyclists throughout the area.

A map has been drawn up by Derbyshire County Council in consultation with cycling groups and the Sustrans charity to highlight proposals to improve landmark routes.

Now the public are being invited to find out more about the proposals to create a joined-up network for cyclists to use for commuting or leisure, whether they live or work in Derbyshire or visiting for a holiday.

South Derbyshire will be connected by four routes including the Derbyshire Western Greenway which will provide a trail from Doveridge to Hatton (by road), then Hatton to Hilton, and Hilton to Egginton (whose routes are both part built).

The Trent and Mersey Canal route will include proposed trails covering Burton to Willington, Willington to Swarkestone, and Swarkestone to Shardlow.

The National Forest Way will take in the proposed Stapenhill to Walton and Alrewas to Swadlincote routes as well as the existing Conkers circuit.

Meanwhile, the South Derbyshire Cycleway will include the proposed Newhall to Swadlincote and Swadlincote to Melbourne routes.

Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, cabinet support member for highways, transport and infrastructure at the council, said: "We’re living through a golden age of cycling with more people choosing to get on their bike to travel to work or for leisure – which is great news.

"Cycling is good for your health and better for the environment than travelling by car so we want to encourage more people to do it. That means making sure we’ve got the infrastructure in place to help cyclists get safely from A to B.

"Now we want to know what people think of the proposed cycling network and tell us whether they would like routes adding, amending or removing altogether."

Anyone wishing to take a look at the proposed network and comment can do so here. The consultation period will last until January 24, 2018.

