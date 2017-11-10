Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shoplifter caught stealing alcohol was also found with crack cocaine, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard.

Alcohol thief

A man has admitted stealing alcohol. Daniel Singleton, 24, of no fixed address, admitted possession of a quantity of crack cocaine in Newhall on September 20. He also admitted stealing three bottles of prosecco worth £33.75 from Tesco Express, Church Gresley, on September 10. He also admitted failing to attend court on October 4.

He has been made the subject of a 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months due to a previous record for similar offences, committed while on licence and a disregard of a court order. He was ordered to pay £33.75 and a £115 victim surcharge.

Breaching a court order

A man has admitted breaching a court order. Kevin King, 40, of Riverside Road, Tean, in Stoke, admitted breaching a non molestation order by making numerous phone calls to a woman in Burton between July 14 and 16.

He has been made the subject of an eight-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because he made 11 phone calls in one day and has previous similar offences. He has been ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 80 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to keep away from the woman for 12 months by a restraining order. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Suspended sentence

A man has admitted assault. Rahul Banwait, 23, of Otter Street, Hilton, admitted assaulting a woman and a man in Hilton on September 24. He has been made the subject of an eight-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because he failed to express a willingness to comply with the proposed requirement for a community order. He was also ordered to pay a total of £100 compensation and £85 court costs.

Serious assault

A woman has admitted assault. Carmen Edwards, 39, of Tatenhill Lane, Branston, admitted assaulting a woman, causing her actual bodily harm in Burton on June 13. She has been made the subject of a 12 month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a four week curfew. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 court costs.

Speeding driver

A man has admitted speeding. James Kavanagh, 22, of Chestnut Avenue, Midway, admitted driving a Mercedes Vito on the A511 Burton Road, Midway, exceeding the 30mph limit by driving at 57mph on March 27.

He has been fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

