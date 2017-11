The video will start in 8 Cancel

Reports have been received that a person is currently lying on the northbound carriageway on the A38.

The incident is near Derby, close to the busy Markeaton island.

Police said paramedics are at the scene. It is currently unclear how the person ended up on the road but the incident is believed to have happened beneath a foot bridge.

Traffic problems are being reported on the northbound carriageway.