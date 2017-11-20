Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers heading along the M1 are being warned of an accident involving two lorries.

There are delays on the M1 northbound in Leicestershire between junction 23A for the A42 and A453 and junction 24 for the A6, A50 and A453 for Kegworth and East Midlands Airport, in Castle Donington according to traffic and travel website Inrix.

There is queuing traffic in the area as two lanes have been closed as a result of the accident which involves two lorries.

Roadworks in the area are also adding to the delays and drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone heading on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire is being reminded to make sure they have plenty of petrol as there is no fuel available at Tibshelf Service between J28 and J29.

