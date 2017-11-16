The video will start in 8 Cancel

Traffic is being diverted around overnight roadworks near Ashby.

Highways bosses at Leicestershire County Council have agreed a temporary traffic regulation order at the A511 junction at Nottingham Road and Ashby bypass at Tesco roundabout.

It will see a temporary week-day overnight road closure in from Monday, November 20, to Friday, December 1, between 8pm and 6am.

The traffic regulation order will be applied for public safety so the county council can carry out resurfacing works on the roundabout at the junctions at the Ashby bypass, A511 and Nottingham Road.

The proposed alternative diversion route for the A511 closures will be via the A511 to Woodville, A514 via Swadlincote to the A444 at Castle Gresley, A42 from junction 11 to A42 to junction 13 and vice versa.

The local diversion route, south-west of the Tesco roundabout, for the Nottingham Road traffic will be via resolution Road and Discovery Way, reports the Loughborough Echo.

The local diversion route, north east of the Tesco roundabout,for the Nottingham Road traffic will be via B587 Nottingham Road, Ashby; B587 Staunton Harold; The Common, Melbourne; A514 Ticknall; A514 Hartshorne; A511 Woodville and vice versa.

Leicestershire County Council has apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused during the works.