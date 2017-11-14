Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children can be accommodated in Derbyshire, it has been revealed.

The details were released as council bosses prepare to react to the predicted national rise in young people in care.

It comes as Derbyshire County Council hopes to put a contract out to tender worth more than £4 million to pay to provide accommodation and support services for children in care, care leavers, 16 and 17-year-old homeless young people and for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children over a three-year period.

In a report compiled by the children services department to the council ruling cabinet group, the authority said it can care for up to a maximum of 108 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children under the terms of the National Transfer Scheme (NTS).

The report added that, although the scheme was currently in a lull and numbers of these children transferring to Derbyshire has not been as high as expected, the county's children in care population is likely to rise as a result, with two thirds of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children expected to be young people aged 16 and 17.

Nationally, 50 per cent of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children aged 16 to 17 live in unregulated accommodation.

The report added that the number of children in care was rising and costs are increasing as local authorities seek new accommodation to cope with a national rise in the children in care population, particularly among teenagers.

Most local authorities will also receive an initial cohort of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children who will be children in care and will subsequently become care leavers.

An increasing percentage of placements for children in care are being made in the private and independent sector. There are currently 150 children in care in Derbyshire aged 16 and over, said the report.

The young people for whom accommodation is sought comprise two groups:



1. Those who have been in care on a long-term basis and who are aged 16 and over. Many of these will want to "stay put" with their carers until they are at least 18-years-old, however some will be determined to move into more independent arrangements as soon as they can.



2. Those who are aged primarily 16 to 17 and who enter care to prevent them becoming homeless – options for this group are placements in residential children’s homes, foster care placements and some would require semi-independent living arrangements.

The report said: "These needs tend to present as emergencies allowing little time to find suitable accommodation with the consequence that some are placed in bed and breakfast accommodation or expensive spot purchase arrangements are required to be made."

In May 2016, the council's ruling cabinet group approved a needs assessment to seek the views of care leavers, vulnerable adults and relevant stakeholders in preparation for a procurement process to supply suitable accommodation and support to young people.

The report to cabinet compiled by Jane Parfrement, strategic director for children’s services, said: "The outcome of the needs assessment is that care leavers have said they want more of what is already available; self-contained units of accommodation, supportive and knowledgeable staff and accommodation in the areas where young people are in care and want to live.

"Organisations would be encouraged to work together to submit tenders as a consortium. Providers would be required to work with the social housing and independent sector accommodation providers to attempt to increase provision locally and in order to be responsive to the needs of young people in areas where accommodation is currently limited."

In order to deliver the required accommodation, the council wants to launch a county-wide service with one provider or a consortium of providers to deliver the service.

The contract would include both supervised accommodation for young people with higher levels of need and, for those ready to move towards greater independence, individual tenancies for shared accommodation and individual unit accommodation.

In addition to commissioning accommodation, the provider will also be expected to deliver tenancy support to vulnerable adults aged 18 to 25 living in the community.

The report said: "The impact of these proposals on young people would be to improve the choice of accommodation located across all districts of the county in accordance with projected local need. This would mean less necessity to move to where accommodation is available."

Cabinet has been recommended to approve the contract which is expected to be put out to tender saving £330,000 a year.

There are currently two contracts in place to provide supported housing to children in care and care leavers. These are:

Care leaver’s accommodation contract which provides 45 units of accommodation in supervised hubs within Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Accommodation and Support Team (DAST) contract, made up of a consortium of three providers, known collectively as SAFE. The SAFE contract provides 43 units of accommodation.

Cabinet is due to meet on Thursday, November 16.