Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has said it welcomes an independent review of building regulations and fire safety following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, as its chief pushes for spinklers to be introduced in such high-rise building.

The fire authority had met to acknowledge the Government's response to establishing the public inquiry into the catastrophic fire in West London on June 14, 2017.

The 24-storey block of flats in London was destroyed by a fierce fire which started on June 13 after a faulty fridge caught fire. The fire spread rapidly with cladding added to the outside of the building for insulation and to make it look better blamed for how quickly it took hold. The current official death toll stands at 68.

The rescue service also endorsed the work of its chief fire officer and chief executive, Terry McDermott, as national lead in the call for automatic water suppression systems to be installed at flats for the National Fire Chiefs Council and as chairman of the National Fire Sprinkler Network.

Mr McDermott has been praised for providing authoritative information on the benefits of sprinkler systems and how sprinklers can play a significant role in saving life and property from the devastating effects of fire.

Speaking following the meeting, Kevin Buttery, Chairman of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Authority, said: "Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Authority requests that the Government considers, along with the findings of the public inquiry, all recommendations the review makes in respect of prioritising the development and implementation of a more robust regulatory system to ensure buildings are safe and remain safe.

"The authority has long recognised the lifesaving benefits of sprinkler systems and as such plays a key leadership role in promoting a better understanding of the benefits of sprinklers as part of a core commitment to reducing the impact of fire on people, property and the environment in Derbyshire.

"The authority also welcomes the additional £1.5million funding provided by the government for essential mental health support to the emergency services through MIND's Blue Light Programme.

"I am confident that I will have the continued support of my colleagues on the fire and rescue authority and also the support and professionalism of an outstanding workforce across the whole of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to continue to deliver an excellent fire and rescue service, not only working to Make Derbyshire Safer, but also as a driving force in fire safety nationally."

Mr McDermott said: "Extensive data analysis from 2,294 real incidents shows that sprinklers are highly reliable and effective at saving lives and also reducing the damage to property and the environment. They work as intended in 94 per cent of cases and control or extinguish fires in 99 per cent of cases.

"This research highlights the effectiveness of sprinklers and underlines why I will continue to work with both internal and external 'key influences' to introduce standards and legislation that will safeguard people and the community from the threat of fire."

More information about Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Authority is available at www.derbys-fire.gov.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk