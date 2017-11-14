Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information after a head-on collision in Etwall left three people in hospital, including a seven-month-old baby.

At around 2.10pm on Thursday, November 2, an Audi and a lorry were involved in a crash in Etwall Road, close to the Seven Wells pub. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said that two people had to be rescued from a vehicle at the scene and were later taken to hospital.

A 31-year-old woman, who was driving the Audi was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital by air ambulance. She is reported to still be in a critical condition in hospital.

A seven-month-old boy who was a passenger in the car was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, as was the driver of the lorry, a 49-year-old man.

Now Derbyshire Police is asking members of the public with dash cam footage who travelled on the road around the time to come forward.

A spokesman from the force said: "An Audi A3 was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry on the A516. The 31-year-old woman driving the Audi suffered serious injuries. A baby boy, who was in the car, was released from hospital with minor injuries, as was the man driving the lorry.

"Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call DC Wayne Neal on 101, quoting reference 17000475345."

Alternatively, anyone wanting to share information can do so anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk