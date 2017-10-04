An award-winning police officer who engaged in sexual activity in the back of his van and touched a colleague's bottom has been sacked.

Married PC Christopher Frost took part in a sex act in the back of a police van while on duty. He had just dealt with a domestic violence incident.

Two days later he acted "inappropriately" by touching another officer on the bottom, a misconduct panel has found. The panel has now sacked the married father after listening to a day of evidence.

The panel said the sexual activity was instigated by the officer who had arranged for the female officer to be with him in the van.

They ruled the bottom touching incident was "not invited or consented to". It also ruled it took place in public view and in the presence of other officers.

They said: "She categorically told PC Frost she was not interested in having a relationship and was not attracted to him."

The chairman of the panel, David Tyme, said the work record of the officer, who sometimes was an acting sergeant, had been a "shining example to other officers".

But he said the officer should have acted with more self control.

Following the ruling, Gary Knighton, Deputy Chief Constable of Derbyshire police, said: "We expect our officers to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times and treat their colleagues and the public with respect.

"This officer failed to meet these expectations and has been dismissed after a gross misconduct panel found his actions amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour.

"The public has a right to expect the highest standards of conduct and integrity from those delivering their policing services and the force will take appropriate action as necessary to uphold those standards."

