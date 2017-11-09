Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner has revealed that 85 per cent of prisoners in Foston Hall's women's jail near Uttoxeter struggle with mental health problems.

Hardyal Dhindsa made the claim at a Safer Neighbourhood meeting in Netherseal on Wednesday, October 25.

He said: "Supporting people with mental health and learning difficulties is one of my top priorities.

"Seventy per cent of people in our prisons have got some sort of mental health or learning problem. In Foston Hall, 85 per cent of the women struggle with their mental health."

He spoke of his efforts to introduce measures offering support to people struggling with mental problems in the hope they will not re-offend and end up back in prison.

The PCC, who was elected in 2016, says mental health is one of his seven priorities in the role. In his election promises, Mr Dhindsa described one of them as: "ensuring access to appropriate services for those in mental health crisis who come into contact with the criminal justice system."

A report issued by the National Audit Office in 2016, states that 37 per cent of people in UK prisons report having mental health or well-being issues. The data has come from surveys filled out by prisoners up and down the country.