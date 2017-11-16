The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you fancy strutting your way around Burton like an East Staffordshire version of 50 Cent or Chris Brown?

Well, John Pye Auctions may have just the right trainers for you to follow in their footsteps....

Just in time for Christmas, the Marchington-based auction house will be selling 400 pairs of rare, luxury trainers made by celebrities' favourite L'Homme de Maison.

The shoes, priced at around £250 a pair, will be sold at the online auction website from Friday, November 24, ending five days later on Wednesday, November 29.

The brand was founded by former Derby County footballer Leon Best, alongside fellow footballer Colin Kazim Richards and Dutch designer Brian Nickson, with the first line of shoes launching in 2014.

The shoes have since attracted a massive following, worn by some of the world's most famous rap artists, including the likes of 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Wretch 32, Rough Copy and Lethal Bizzle.

Steve Anderson, associate director at John Pye Auctions and site manager a Marchington, said: "This is the last remaining stock of this unique designer brand and will therefore be the last opportunity for fans to acquire a pair of these popular trainers.

"At John Pye Auctions we see a great deal of desirable fashion brands available in our showrooms and being a nation of brand lovers, I envisage a great deal of interest in this sale. I advise interested parties to view and bid at their earliest convenience."

The luxury trainers are being phased out so fashion-conscious shoppers have limited time to grab a pair of the leather high-tops for themselves.